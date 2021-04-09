Funtastic raffle to raise money for community while handing out four big prizes

Photo: Contributed

Despite government-imposed COVID restrictions impacting the annual event, the Funtastic Slo Pitch and Music Festival is continuing to build a better community.

Like so many other events, pandemic restrictions have hit the event hard, so the Funtastic Society Sports is holding a raffle to carry on benefitting the region.

Through July 3, people have the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket for $20 with the chance to win one of four prizes.

“The Funtastic Sports Society, like so many groups and businesses have had to adapt to the guidelines set upon us with COVID-19,” says society president Darcy Sochan. “Our mission is to Build A Better Community Through Sport and give back to the community. We are reaching out for your support in this raffle, so we can continue our community grant program and our plan to enhance the fields at DND.”

Raffle tickets will be available from Funtastic board of directors members, on the Funtastic website, by emailing [email protected], calling 250-558-7756, the Funtastic Facebook page and at various locations throughout the city until July 3.

“Thanks to our great sponsors, we are able to offer sports-related prizes to four lucky raffle winners. First prize is a pair of Townie Go Ebikes from Sun Country Cycle, second prize is two rounds of golf and stay at Predator Ridge, third prize is two Pelican Kayaks from Funtastic and a $650 Gift Certificate from National Softball Association is the fourth prize,” says General Manager Akbal Mund.

Tickets will also be available at Sun Country Cycle on Kal Lake Road, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The draw will take place at the Funtastic office at the DND grounds south of Vernon on July 3.

With the uncertainty of the 2021 Funtastic Slo Pitch and Music Festival, the board of directors is wanting to ensure sports groups still have the ability to seek out funds to cover equipment, or capital projects.

A decision regarding the 37th annual event will be made by the end of April. The board of directors are following the provincial health orders closely and a decision will be made with the health and safety of the focus of their decision.