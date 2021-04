Photo: Contributed Three COVID deaths are being reported at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health is reporting two more deaths from the COVID outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

In a Zoom news conference Friday, officials said there are now three deaths associated with the outbreak, with one death being reported earlier this week.

IH officials said there were 14 cases of COVID at the North Okanagan's main medical centre.

The VJH outbreak was first declared on March 31.