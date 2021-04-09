Vernon Public Art Gallery gets grant money to help them get through pandemic restrictions

Photo: Contributed

A provincial grant will help keep art alive in Vernon during the COVID pandemic.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery recently received a $43,400 grant from the BC Arts Council to help cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, the BC Arts Council administered $14 million to 588 arts and culture organizations in a new, one-time supplement through StrongerBC, part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response.

“The importance of mental health has been highlighted through the pandemic indicating the increased need for creative and social outlets. At the VPAG we strive to make visual culture accessible to all, either in person or virtually during this time of isolation,” said VPAG Executive Director Dauna Kennedy.

Through the funding, the VPAG will be able to continue to offer content to the Vernon and the North Okanagan region.

Since the early stages of the pandemic, the VPAG has been determined to continue exhibiting art and pivot its programming to online formats.

With the help of the BC Arts Council, the VPAG was able to keep all of their staff, keep their doors open to the public and commit to creating digital programming that allows people who may be isolated to access the benefits of the visual arts.

“The arts, in all forms, are truly a defining feature of cultures and communities. If we want to see our vibrant arts community continue to thrive after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it’s important that we support them through this difficult time,” said Vernon–Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu. “The Vernon Public Art Gallery connects everyone in the area to visual arts in a way that’s accessible, approachable and inclusive. It’s somewhere that we can all visit to learn, share and grow.”

The gallery started offering virtual programming in April 2020 and had more than 6,800 participants and viewers within the year.

The VPAG has continued to further its reach throughout the community and even internationally. New this year, the gallery is presenting free, live, virtual artist talks with artists from around the globe in an effort to complement the international exhibition currently on view at the VPAG: The Okanagan Print Triennial 2021.