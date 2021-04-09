Vernon pharmacy now booking appointments for AstraZeneca vaccine

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Nolan's Pharmasave is taking now COVID vaccination appointments.

The downtown Vernon pharmacy received 200 doses of AstraZeneca Friday and they are ready to give people a shot in the arm.

“They are available to anyone 55-65 as long as they are getting their first dose and are not doing any second doses,” Pharmacist Sam Nolan said.

Nolan could not say for sure when the next shipment would come in.

“We're guessing we will be getting a shipment a week, but we've only gotten our first one so we don't know how frequently they are coming in,” said Nolan, adding he believes the provincial government has also provided doses to three other local pharmacies.

Nolan's is now booking appointments for the vaccination.

To book an appointment, call 250-542-4181, and select extension 1 for the pharmacy.