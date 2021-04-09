Coldstream road will be closed for 12 hours April 15

Photo: Google Street View

Residents are being advised Aberdeen Road will be closed at the railway crossing for 12 hours on April 15.

CN Rail will be undertaking a crossing rehabilitation project which will require a full closure from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Traffic will be unable to get through at this location.

Traffic control flaggers will be located on the north and south side of the tracks along Aberdeen Road to help direct and guide traffic. Motorists are asked to plan your trip accordingly and allow additional time getting to your destination.