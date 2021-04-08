Interior Health confirms COVID-19 exposure at BX Elementary

Photo: Maps

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 case at BX Elementary School in Vernon.

The potential exposure dates are March 29-31 for students who attended Mr. Saunder’s Grade 6/7 class, according to a letter from the health authority that was sent to parents at the school.

"Due to the potential exposure and as a means to help mitigate any transmission, the medical health officer has recommended the students who attended the above class on the above dates as well as select other students identified by IH must self-isolate until the end of the day on April 14," IH said in the letter.

Interior Health says it is continuing to monitor the situation and will implement additional public health measures as needed.

"If your child develops any symptom of COVID-19, please continue to have them isolate and call your nearest testing site for an appointment to assess for COVID-19. Please indicate they have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19."