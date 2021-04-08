New furnace placed on roof of Vernon senior centre on Thursday

Photo: Facebook

Things are heating up at the Schubert Centre.

On Thursday, a crane hoisted a new furnace onto the roof of the downtown Vernon seniors centre.

“Thank you to our amazing Schubert Centre and Community Members, Individuals, Businesses and Grant Funders for your support and fundraising efforts to help the Schubert purchase a new furnace! Today the dream becomes a reality,” said a post on the centre's Facebook page.

The centre held a series of fundraisers and received grants to help purchase the new system which began having problems last year.

A Gofundme campaign has also been launched to raise money for the centre.