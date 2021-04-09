Bruins are waking up from their winter sleep and they are looking for food

Photo: Pat DeLeenheer Bears waking up from their winter slumber and they are looking for something to eat.

The bears are back and it is time to batten down the hatches.

Or at least get rid of anything that may attract the bruins.

Spring has arrived and that means bears are wakening from their winter slumber, and they are hungry.

Conservation officer Micah Kneller said the bears are looking for food sources and can be attracted to things like garbage, bird feeders and even backyard chickens.

Kneller said it is time to lock away garbage where bears can get at it, because a garbage bear is a dead bear.

Bears that become habituated to eating garbage can not be rehabilitated and will have to be destroyed.

But Kneller said destroying an animal is always a last resort and he encourages people to call the BC Conservation Officer Service as soon as they notice a wildlife problem in the area.

By doing so, they may be able to avert a death sentence.

“What we find is people think we are just going to show up and kill the bear so they don't call until the bear becomes a problem,” said Kneller. “If people call sooner, we can give advice sooner and hopefully we can avoid having to intervene with the bear at all.”

Along with people leaving garbage out, which has been a frustrating problem for years, is the rise of backyard chicken coops. Because like humans, bears eat chickens.

“Lots of people have hobby farms with chickens and eggs. So if you do have a chicken coop or beehives or things like that, we definitely recommend you put them behind an electric fence,” said Kneller, adding like garbage bears, bruins that get introduced to a food source will return to that source.

“They have to be put down, we cannot relocate conflict bears,” said Kneller.

Anyone with a wildlife concern is urged to call the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network.