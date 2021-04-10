CFNO report details of life in the North Okanagan - good and bad

Photo: Contributed

Mental health issues and the opioid crisis topped the list of concerns in the CFNO Vital Signs Report 2020.

Compiled by the Community Foundation North Okanagan, the report is a snapshot of the issues – good and bad – the region is facing.

Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director, said the purpose of the report is to take data and put it in a format everyone can glean from.

“It's something funders and donors and planners can use to see where the community is at in a variety of issue areas,” said Hammond.

One of the things that stood out was mental health challenges people are facing.

Hammond noted the data for mental health was gathered pre-COVID “and we were already dealing with mental health issues. That is something we have to pay attention to, mental health in our area.”

According to the Vital Signs report, incidences of depression increased slightly in Vernon, from 29.3% in 2014-15 to 31.% in 2016-17. Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby are holding at 29%, on par with the rate across Interior Health but higher than the provincial rate of 26%.

There have been recent reports by the the Canadian Mental Health Association showing a spike in people with mental health concerns over the past few months.

And like many other communities, the opioid crisis is cause for concern.

“The overdose crisis is still raging in our community,” said Hammond.

The report states in 2012 one person died in Vernon from an overdose, as compared to 24 in 2018, 14 in 2019, and 26 in 2020.

Hammond said the report also found the region is lacking when it comes to supporting parents with children entering the school system.

The report also found residents are making more money, but still fall below the provincial average.

Between 2011-16, the median earnings for North Okanagan residents working full year, full-time increased by 12.7%, from $44,320 in 2011 to $49,940 in 2016. Assuming a 35-hour work week, the region’s median hourly wage is $27.44. The median annual income for British Columbia in 2016 was $53,940.

To view the full report, click here.