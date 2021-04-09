Friends of East Hill Parks push for Pottery Road greenspace in Vernon

The Friends of East Hill Parks are trying to turn an idea into reality.

The committee is pushing to transform a piece of land at the corner of Pottery Road and 15th Street into a park they're tentatively calling Pottery Park.

“East Hill has a shortage of park land, and our group would like the city to explore the possibility of this being a public park,” said spokesperson Randy Schellenberg.

The land currently has agricultural status and is being used to farm hay.

“In order for this to be a park, the city has to explore the possibility ... they would probably have to review the parks master plan. Currently, there’s no plan for a park in East Hill,” said Schellenberg.

Schellenberg believes the best way to develop a park is for residents to get involved and for the city to reach out and get community input.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier said the city has yet to receive any formal requests for creating the park, and there are no plans for it on council's agenda at this time.

For more information on Pottery Park, people are encouraged to visit the Friends' website and check out their youtube channel.