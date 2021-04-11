Armstrong's Liz Blair releasing new single 'Black Snake Moan'

Photo: Savannah Bagshaw Liz Blair

Okanagan Blues-Soul singer Liz Blair has found a way to keep music in her life and continue to perform, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Blair has been busy in the studio working on various projects including her newest single “Black Snake Moan” which came out on Friday.

She has already performed alive-streamed concert from the Blackbox Theatre in Kelowna this year.

The Armstrong native channels the influence of soul and blues powerhouses before her, inspired by Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Amy Winehouse.

In 2018 she partnered with ‘LegionHQ Music Group’ record label and management company and began writing songs for her first EP - ‘Fine Wine and Poison’ which was released in early 2019, as well as her 2020 EP - ‘I won't be forgotten'

‘Black Snake Moan,’ is now available on all major streaming platforms. People can listen to the single, and check out all her music on her social media links.