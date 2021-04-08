Painting of Cooper the dog raises $500 for Monashee Food Co-op

Photo: Robin Ledrew

The North Okanagan's most popular pooch can add another accolade to his list.

Cooper the dog has become a social media darling in Lumby with owner Jerry Mason's "Where's Cooper?" social media posts.

The Facebook posts have taken off to the point where Cooper has become one of the best-known residents of Lumby.

Mason even produced a calendar of the playful pup. Initially, he expected to sell only a handful, but 380 were snapped up by locals.

Cooper also got the attention of Lumby artist Robin Ledrew, who painted the border collie at the Salmon River Trail and called it "There's Cooper!"

While she was holding an art show in March at the The Village Gallery, someone suggested she auction off the painting to raise funds for the Monashee Food Co-op. The top bid came in at $500.

“I am a supporting member of the food co-op here in Lumby. We put it up for auction, and it started pretty slow at like $40 or something like that,” said Ledrew. “Then, lo and behold, somebody bid $500. A lot of my paintings in that show were selling for $200-$300.”

“I've had the experience before when you donate something to a worthy cause a lot of times people are glad to buy the art, but what they are really doing is supporting the cause,” she said. “I'm quite willing to produce prints of the painting. People can contact the Village Gallery in Lumby if they are interested.”

Producing the painting took some doing. Mason first brought Cooper to Ledrew so she could do a drawing of him, which she then added to a winter scene of the popular Lumby hiking trail.