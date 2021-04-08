One-week countdown to return of Vernon Farmers Market

Photo: Vernon Farmers Market

There's just one week to go until the Vernon Farmers Market outdoor season begins.

The market returns Thursday, April 15, in the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

And non-food vendors will now be included, after last month's provincial decision to loosen pandemic restrictions placed on farmers markets across B.C. that limited them to food products only.

The market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

"We'll see you soon!" market management posted on its Facebook page, along with a gallery of photos of participating vendors.

"It's shaping up to be an amazing first day."

The outdoor market will be open Mondays and Thursdays until Oct. 28.

The last indoor market of the year was on March 19.