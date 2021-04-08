Curtis Sagmoen's lawyer failed to appear in Vernon court, prompting arrest warrant

Photo: Contributed Curtis Wayne Sagmoen

An arrest warrant has been issued for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

But this time it is because his lawyer didn't show up in Vernon court.

Sagmoen was scheduled to appear in court to answer a single charge of assaulting a police officer stemming from an Oct. 29, 2020, incident at a farm on Salmon River Road.

However, on Thursday, his lawyer, Lisa Helps, was a no-show, prompting the provincial court judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The assault case against Sagmoen has already been delayed several times.

Sagmoen has several convictions for violent acts against sex-trade workers and has become a lightning rod for violence against women protesters who were once again outside the courthouse.