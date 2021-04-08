Vernon Community Radio Society launches fundraising campaign with aim to broadcast by October

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's newest radio station has started a fundraising campaign to "power the tower."

The Vernon Community Radio Society is accepting donations to get the non-profit station on the air.

The first step in getting 97.9 Valley FM on the air is to raise funds for the necessary transmitter, antennae, related processing equipment, wiring, and installation, the society says in a press release.

Subsequent phases will include studios, control rooms, technical equipment rooms and offices.

The society hopes to raise $200,000 to launch the new community station that will serve the Greater Vernon area.

It received a seven-year licence from the CRTC last September.

“Radio allows a connection with community like no other medium. Valley FM will give residents a voice, and I encourage you to contribute to this exciting opportunity for our region,” said Betty Selin, honourary chair of the fundraising committee. “This will be a Radio station for the community, by the community.”

“We have set a goal to be on the air by October 2021,” said society president Gord Leighton.

Supporters can donate online or contact the Vernon Community Radio Society at [email protected].

CFAV-FM will be the station's call letters.