Photo: Phil Trigg

Two people were caught on camera prowling through the Fulton area.

Phil Trigg posted in the Vernon BC Crime Watch group on facebook a video of the two caught on camera.

Trigg posted the video, captioned, “Fulton area last night checking yards and sheds.”

The video was posted on Wednesday.

In the video it appears the two people are a man and a woman.

The man appears to have a beard and is wearing a baseball cap and the woman seems to be wearing glasses.