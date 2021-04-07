Predator Ridges celebrates opening day - and 30th anniversary

Predator Ridge celebrated its 30th anniversary as it opened for the season on Wednesday.

Senior vice-president Brad Pelletier said it's shocking how far the resort has come over that time.

"It started as this rural golf course down this dirt road, with 18 holes. Now, there's over 800 homes built and two golf courses in place," said Pelletier.

"It’s a year-round thriving resort, it's taken a while, 30 years, but it's amazing to see what’s here today."

The popularity of golf seems to have increased since the pandemic started, he added.

"It's been quite a wild ride. It's pretty impressive. We haven't seen this popularity in golf since Tiger Woods was introduced to the game," said director of golf Cameron Craig. "We almost feel like golf was made for COVID, it’s an amazing sport to get outside – and enjoy the weather and social distancing is part of the game."

People from all over Canada come to Predator Ridge to enjoy the many amenities offered at the resort.

And 20 new memberships have already been sold this year.

Due to the pandemic, Predator Ridge can't celebrate their anniversary with a big event. But, Pelletier plans on celebrating digitally to tell the story of the "origins of this great community."

Predator also has a contest going to win a $1,000 gift certificate to the resort.

The contest closes April 18.