Vernon woman matches 5 out of 6 BC/49 numbers to win $75,000

Photo: BCLC

Margaret Prince is one lucky woman.

The Vernon resident matched five out of six numbers to win $75,000 in the Feb. 24 BC/49 lottery draw.

Prince purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on 32nd Street and was having a coffee with a friend when she came to the decision to purchase a spur of the moment Mini Dip Pack.

“I was shopping, and knew I forgot to check my ticket, so I stopped at a retailer,” said Prince. “The retailer told me someone had won $75,000 in Vernon, so I checked my ticket and the amount popped up. I was mind blown and shocked!"

Prince says she plans to use her winnings to “splurge” on a car for herself.