One of three accused granted bail in relation to 2018 Falkland armed break-in

Photo: Jon Manchester

One of three men charged with weapons offences related to an armed break-in at a Falkland cannabis operation in 2018 has been released on bail.

Joey Keith Faasse was released March 31 on $10,000 bail with a $5,000 deposit.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Darrin Daniel Sukovieff also has his bail hearing tomorrow.

The third accused, James Williams David Watkins, had his bail hearing adjourned to April 12, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The trio are charged in relation to the Jan. 14, 2018, incident at a licensed grow-op in Falkland in which a man suffered a gunshot wound.

Faasse, Watkins and Sukovieff are charged with several offences, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, break and enter, aggravated assault, disguising the face with intent to commit an offence, and using a firearm during an indictable offence.