Vernon RCMP says thanks for the praise - and the treats

Photo: Facebook

Nurses aren't the only frontline workers getting a round of applause as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment took to social media this week to thank those who have expressed their appreciation for everything the police do.

From card filled with praise from staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, to a custom cake from the Vernon Rotary Club with the message: "Thank you Vernon RCMP for always being there for us."

The RCMP responded in kind, with their own thanks.

"To the staff at VJH, the Rotary, and others who have dropped off treats, we want to say thank-you! Your kindness is very much appreciated, and we are so fortunate to know we have the support of our incredible community," the detachment posted on its Facebook page.