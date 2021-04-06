Interior Health reports an increase of COVID-19 cases at VJH, numbers at KGH outbreaks holding steady

Photo: Jon Manchester Vernon Jubilee Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has grown, with the total number of cases jumping to 13, according to Interior Health.

The health authority confirmed Tuesday that one death has also occurred as part of the outbreak at the hospital’s Level 3 Surgical Unit.

In total, nine patients and four staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The VJH outbreak was first declared on March 31. On Thursday, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the unit.

In a statement, Interior Health said the hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care.

“Please continue with any scheduled procedures,” the health authority said. “Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

Two outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital seem to be holding steady, according to data from the health authority.

Unit 5B has 10 cases, five patients and five staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two deaths have been connected to the outbreak, according to IH.

That outbreak was declared on March 6.

An outbreak was declared Tuesday in KGH’s Unit 4E, a 32-bed Geriatric Medicine Unit. However, only one patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

At Cottonwoods Care Centre, a long-term care facility, there have been 28 cases of COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on March 7.

Three staff members and 25 residents have tested positive for the virus.