Canadian National Championships and Team Canada selections will be held in Vernon in 2023

Photo: Contributed The Canadian National Championships and Team Canada selections will be held in Vernon on 2023.

In two years, the best Taekwon Do practitioners in the country will be in Vernon.

The Canadian National Championships and Team Canada selections were supposed to take place in Vernon at Kal Tire Place later this month, however COVID forced organizers to cancel the event.

David White, who operates Sundance Taekwon Do, the host club for the tournament, said the event will be held in Vernon in April 2023.

The prestigious event will have sparring and pattern competitions from white belts to black belt.

It will also will serve to select black belts for Team Canada who will then compete at the world championships later that year.

And because it is a selection year for the national team, White said the best the country has to offer will be in town.

White, who holds a sixth-degree blackbelt in the Korean martial art, said this is the first time the national event has been held in Vernon.

White said the City of Vernon has been accommodating with the change of date and has been supporting the event that will bring hundreds of athletes and supporters to the region.

The event will be held at Kal Tire Place.