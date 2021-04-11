Two short films from the Okanagan are in the Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth

A group of Vernon youths are taking a stand against homophobia while showing support for LBGTQ2+ members of the community.

And their efforts have landed them a spot on the Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth.

The online festival runs April 14-23.

Revolutionary Love was filmed at the rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream at Kal Lake. The crosswalk has been vandalized twice since it was installed in 2017.

The short film was made following the first act of vandalism in 2019

“On Sunday, July 21, 2019 the youth of Vernon took a stand against homophobia after the rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream, was targeted by vandals,” said a statement on the Reel 2 Real website.

The film features several youths walking across the crosswalk. Several youths also proclaim their sexual orientation in a show of unity and courage.

They describe what the crosswalk means to them using words like pride, acceptance, equality, importance, inclusion and others.

The video was created by Keighan Davoren, Lachlan Deiter, Ari Pielecki, Lynden Rivers, Linus Thoemmes, Coel Leel, Iza Stark-Heling, Will Poole, Matias Hartwig, Tessa Gough, Ricky Faulhaber, Josh Boon, Mia Schmeling, Ryan Hudson, Adam Vasconcelos and Raleigh Windsor.

At the end of the two-minute long film, a special thanks goes out to Romi Kim, who also has a film in the festival.

Gough, Faulhaber and Boon played a role in the five-minute long All Roads Lead to Romi where Romi Kim shares drag and art and speaks to the experience of being queer and Korean in a small Okanagan town.

Information on how to watch the festival and to purchase passes can be found on the Reel 2 Real website.