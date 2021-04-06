Bear warning in Armstrong neighbourhood as bruin caught on camera

Photo: Pat DeLeenheer

It's time be bear aware in the North Okanagan.

Denning bears appear to have awoken from their winter hibernation in the Armstrong area.

Pat DeLeenheer shared security cam images from the weekend on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page.

The images show the bruin wandering across her deck and sniffing around the hot tub.

The shots were captured in broad daylight, about 1:30 in the afternoon.

"Heads up, folks. We just had a bear in our back yard - Highland Park area. Time to take the bird feeders down," DeLeenheer wrote.