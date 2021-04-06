SilverStar Mountain Resort wraps up winter season, Bike Park to open in June

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort wrapped up for the winter season over the Easter long weekend.

The last day for the ski and boarding season was Monday.

"Thanks for a great season," the resort posted on its website.

"What an amazing season we've had! Thank you to our guests, friends, staff and everyone else who made it so special. See you in the summer for Bike Park adventures!"

The resort area is now closed, including all mountain access and the SilverStar nordic network.

The tentative opening date for SilverStar's Bike Park is June 25.

The resort held a staff appreciation day on Sunday to thank the lifties and other mountain staff who worked through a COVID-affected season to make sure visitors and staff were safe.