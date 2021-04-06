Griffon helicopters will be flying over Vernon and Kamloops the next few weeks

Photo: Contributed

Military helicopters will be conducting night-training exercises in the Vernon and Kamloops areas in the coming weeks.

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting routine training between April 7 and 23, operating mainly between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The training will involve CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

Residents may see and hear the helicopters performing multiple low-level flights with the potential for increased local noise.

Residents may also hear the sound of gunfire. Military small arms and training ammunition will be used, and will be closely controlled in accordance with mandated safety measures.

In a press release, Lt. Amélie Leduc said due to COVID-19, the Canadian Armed Forces has limited training outside of Canada. As a result, some communities may notice increased military training activity.

All efforts are being made to minimize disruption.

“The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts valuable training such as this in order to remain operationally focused and able to serve the national interest,” said Leduc.

The exercises follow recent training last month based out of Penticton Airport.