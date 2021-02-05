Tractor-trailer goes off Highway 97 at St. Annes Hill north of Vernon

A semi is reported in the ditch at St. Annes Hill on Highway 97 north of Vernon.

Castanet reader James Hansen captured video of the crash about 7:40 a.m. this morning.

Police were on the scene, between Vernon and Falkland.

The southbound semi appears to have crossed the highway and gone into the ditch on the northbound, uphill side of the road.

Its cab appears to be heavily damaged.

It's not known if there were any injuries in the incident.

The tractor and trailer are both off the highway, and there are no alerts on DriveBC's website or Twitter feed.

The hill was the scene of another semi crash in slippery conditions on Jan. 28. That incident blocked the southbound lanes for several hours.