Active cases at most Interior care home outbreaks slowly dropping

Outbreaks in long-term care homes across the Interior continue to remain stable, as active cases across the region's six care home outbreaks slowly drop.

On Thursday, Interior Health said two more staff at Kamloops' Westsyde Care Residence have recently tested positive. That outbreak was just declared Monday, and the active cases remain among the 10 residents and 11 staff who've tested positive.

But active cases at the outbreaks in Vernon's Noric House, Creekside Landing and Heritage Square care homes all dropped by one, leaving 64 active cases across the region's six care home outbreaks. There have been no changes at the other two outbreaks.

Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops – 17 residents and eight staff, one death; three active

Sunnybank in Oliver – 27 residents and 10 staff, five deaths; 11 active

Creekside Landing in Vernon – 25 residents and 15 staff, one death; seven active

Noric House in Vernon – 39 residents and 29 staff, nine deaths; 15 active

Heritage Square in Vernon – 47 residents and 21 staff, nine deaths; seven active

Westsyde Care Residence – 10 residents and 11 staff, no deaths; 21 active

Meanwhile, IH said one more staff member at Royal Inland Hospital has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases at that outbreak to 32 patients and 60 staff. Active cases dropped by one since Wednesday though, to 58.

There has been no changes at the outbreak at Williams Lake's Cariboo Memorial Hospital though, where just one active case remains from the 14 positive tests.