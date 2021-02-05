The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off today

It may not be quite the same as previous years, but the 61st Vernon Winter Carnival officially kicks off today.

Carnival organizers have worked hard to provide a version of the annual event that stays in line with provincially mandated COVID restrictions.

“There are a lot of virtual events, which is great. There are some in-person events, and they are mostly tours and tastings, that kind of thing, that businesses were doing already,” said Vicki Proulx, carnival executive director. “You can check those out on our website.”

One of the in-person events everyone can go to is the Drive-Thru Ice Park in Polson Park.

The ice park opens today and runs through the end of carnival Feb. 14.

It has become the signature event for the 2021 carnival with numerous elaborate ice sculptures throughout Polson Park.

Tickets are $10 per car.

“We were pretty limited in what we can do, so we came up with the idea of the Drive-Thru Ice Park,” said Proulx. “Luckily we were able to do drive through events still and we have transformed Polson Park into a Wild West winter wonderland.”

Even though it is happening under the cloud of COVID, people are still getting excited about the 10-day long event.

“Absolutely, we've had so many people buy tickets. They are just happy to be able to have something to do, to look forward to,” said Proulx. “Even if it is just something they are doing on their own time with their own family or they are driving through or doing something virtually from their own house, it is something to look forward to and that's what Vernon Winter Carnival is all about.”

For a full list of times and events, click here.