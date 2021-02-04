COVID restrictions may cancel popular Vernon events again this year

Photo: File photo COVID restrictions may not allow Creative Chaos to happen again this year.

It's not looking good for two hugely popular events in Vernon.

Shoparama and Creative Chaos are in doubt for 2021 due to COVID restrictions imposed by the province.

As COVID concerns ramped up last year, every huge event in the area was cancelled, including Chaos and Funtastic.

Ingrid Baron, the longtime organizer of Creative Chaos and Shoparama, says under current restrictions, neither event will be held in 2021.

Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to update restrictions on Friday, and if restrictions are eased, it may still be too late to organize either event.

“Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see what Dr. Henry says,” Baron said Thursday. “But I am almost 100 per cent positive Shoparama is a no go.”

Baron said they will wait for Dr. Henry's update on Feb. 5, but she doubts Shoparama will happen no matter what is done by the province.

Shoparama takes place early in April and in a normal year, planning would be well underway by now.

Now, the focus will be on whether Creative Chaos will happen.

Baron said if there will be Chaos this year, planning needs to start very soon.

“The thing with Chaos is, it brings in so many people from other areas. That may not even be allowed.”

No final decision on Chaos will be made until after Friday's update from the province.