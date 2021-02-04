Vernon RCMP issue safety reminder after pedestrian hit in low-speed collision

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon RCMP are reminding drivers to watch for pedestrians after a youth was struck Wednesday evening on 20th Avenue, in the Walmart area.

Police responded to the scene about 5:30 p.m., on the 5300 block of 20th Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the roadway at an intersection when a vehicle travelling at low speed struck them. The driver remained on scene and was co-operative with investigators, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The youth suffered minor injuries and was taken from the scene by ambulance.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.

With mornings and evenings still dark, Terleski reminds both drivers and pedestrians to be cautious.



Pedestrians should wear light-coloured or reflective clothing if possible, follow traffic signals, and cross only at crosswalks. Pay attention and put devices down when crossing.



Drivers should have lights on, regardless of the time of day, and scan for pedestrians at intersections.

"Obey the speed limit – not to avoid tickets, but to avoid tragedy," says Terleski.