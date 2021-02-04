Broken urn and cremated ashes mystery leads Vernon police to Manitoba

Photo: RCMP

The search for family members related to the discovery of a broken urn and cremated human ashes in Vernon has spread to Manitoba.

RCMP in that province tweeted Wednesday that they are hoping to find next of kin after details on the broken box led them to believe the cremation happened at Aboriginal Funeral Chapel in Winnipeg.

The ashes were found near the BX Falls hiking trail on Oct. 15, 2020.

"At this time, it is unclear how the items ended up here, however, based on the location, and the manner in which they were found, police do not believe this was the intended resting place for the remains," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in December.

"The container has deteriorated after being exposed to the elements, however, we are hoping the unique pattern printed on the lid ... will be recognized and someone will come forward."

Police would like to return the remains to the rightful owner for proper interment.

If you have information that may assist police, contact Const. Steven McCarthy at 250-545-7171.