Drugs, weapons, cash seized as two arrested in stolen vehicle in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Drugs, weapons and cash were seized by police and two people were arrested in a stolen vehicle in Vernon, Monday afternoon.



An officer on patrol with the Vernon RCMP's Downtown Enforcement Unit located a stolen vehicle parked outside a home on 24th Avenue.

Two individuals were seen leaving the residence and entering the vehicle, and as police initiated a traffic stop, the driver manoeuvred around the police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

"Responding officers contained the vehicle before it entered the roadway, and in a further attempt to escape when the vehicle became disabled, the male driver left the vehicle and fled on foot," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says in a press release.

After a brief foot chase, the driver was arrested and taken into custody. A female passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

"The driver’s actions clearly showed that he was willing to put our officers and the public at risk in order to escape," said Terleski. "Thankfully, quick thinking and decisive action by our officers prevented any further risk to the public and resulted in a safe conclusion to the event."

Several weapons, cash, and a quantity of drugs were seized from the vehicle.



A 27-year old Vernon man and a 36-year old Vernon woman face potential charges and were released from custody.



The incident remains under investigation.