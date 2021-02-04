Ice climbers tackle roadside rock face just north of Vernon

Photo: Rick Tverdochlib

Ice climbing is usually associated with the mountains, not highways.

But, Vernon resident Rick Tverdochlib captured some climbers in action in an unlikely spot this week.

Tverdochlib, who lives at the north end of Swan Lake, says he was taking the back road in to Armstrong on Monday when he came across a climbing duo tackling the ice at rock walls beside the Otter Lake Cross Road traffic circle, just north of Vernon, off Highway 97A in Spallumcheen.

Tverdochlib estimates the rock face at almost 100 feet tall.

"I stopped and watched them for a while," he says. "I didn't want to disturb them."

Laughing, he added: "The only climbing I do is on ladders!"

He says he's seen climbers at the spot in past winters as well, but this was the first time he'd stopped.

He shared images of the action on the Hell Yeah Vernon! Facebook page, which got plenty of thumbs up from group members.