Vernon's Ken Holland named associate GM for Team Canada at Beijing Games

Photo: Hockey Canada

Vernon's Ken Holland has been named associate general manager of the Canadian men's hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Doug Armstrong will take the reins as general manager, Hockey Canada reported Wednesday.

Assistant general managers will include Ron Francis, Roberto Luongo and Don Sweeney along with Hockey Canada senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond.

It will be the third Olympic tour for Armstrong?, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, having previously been a member of the management group in 2010 and 2014, when Canada won gold.

“It's a great honour any time you can work with Hockey Canada,” Armstrong says. “Being at the last two Olympics that the NHL participated in made my eyes wide open to what we're getting into here, but missing it in 2018 [when NHL players did not participate] has only given a hunger back to everyone.”

Holland also served with Canada’s men’s Olympic team management group in 2010 and 2014, and was GM of Team Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Championship. He is in his second season as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers and spent more than 35 years with the Detroit Red Wings as a player, scout and manager.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, in the builder category.

Francis is general manager of the Seattle Kraken, and Sweeney is GM with the Boston Bruins.

Salmond, of Creston, has worked at past Games, the IIHF World Championship and IIHF World Junior Championship.

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Luongo is a special advisor with the Florida Panthers and played in three Olympics, winning gold in 2010 and 2014.

Coaches won't be announced until summer.