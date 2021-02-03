169137
Vernon  

Uninsured learner driver busted for drunk driving - at 8:30 a.m.

Getting the party started early, or still drunk from the night before, getting behind the wheel was a bad idea for a Vernon driver Wednesday morning.

Vernon RCMP tweeted a photo of the driver's Ford Escape SUV being towed after the uninsured L driver blew a fail on a roadside screening test at 8:30 a.m.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and several tickets, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

"Impaired driving doesn't only happen at night," the RCMP reminded.

