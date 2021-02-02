Conservation officers had no choice but to destroy cougar that attacked, killed goat in Vernon area

A cougar that killed a goat and attacked a donkey in Vernon earlier this week has been put down.
Katelyn Dyck, BC wildlife safety officer, said cougars can not be relocated and conservation officers had no choice but to destroy the male cat.
Dyck said the cougar, that was estimated to be between two and fours years old, attacked the animals at a hobby farm on Hartnell Road in the BX area of Vernon.
“Once a cougar has learned a behaviour like attacking livestock, if we were to relocate them to another community, that behaviour would still be learned and would follow them,” said Dyck, adding the big cat would seek out livestock and attack them again.
“It's a behaviour that can't be broken. They are very prey specific too, so once they have a prey in mind they will keep looking for and attacking that prey.”
Dyck said cougars attacking farm animals is rare, but it can happen and farmers are advised to put their animals in a shelter over night.
Unlike a bear, a cougar will not break into an enclosed structure to get at its prey.
“When the animals haven't been night penned, that's when we get word of a cougar attack,” she said.
Pets should also be kept indoors overnight. In early January, a dog was attacked and killed by a cougar in Trail after it had been left out at night.
While very rare, attacks on humans do occur.
On Jan. 25 a 69-year-old man was attacked by a cougar in the Soo Valley between Whistler and Pemberton.
The man suffered major injuries to his hands and face, but survived the mauling.
If you encounter a cougar you should:
- Keep calm. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar. Pick up children and small pets immediately.
- Never run or turn your back- sudden movements may provoke an attack.
- If you notice that a cougar that is watching you, maintain eye contact with the cougar and speak to it in a loud firm voice.
- Reinforce the fact you are a human and not an easy target. Back out of the area and seek assistance or shelter.
- If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary- crouch down as little as possible when picking things up off the ground.
- If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its facial and eye area. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray, or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey.