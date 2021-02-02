Conservation officers had no choice but to destroy cougar that attacked, killed goat in Vernon area

Photo: Pixabay

A cougar that killed a goat and attacked a donkey in Vernon earlier this week has been put down.

Katelyn Dyck, BC wildlife safety officer, said cougars can not be relocated and conservation officers had no choice but to destroy the male cat.

Dyck said the cougar, that was estimated to be between two and fours years old, attacked the animals at a hobby farm on Hartnell Road in the BX area of Vernon.

“Once a cougar has learned a behaviour like attacking livestock, if we were to relocate them to another community, that behaviour would still be learned and would follow them,” said Dyck, adding the big cat would seek out livestock and attack them again.

“It's a behaviour that can't be broken. They are very prey specific too, so once they have a prey in mind they will keep looking for and attacking that prey.”

Dyck said cougars attacking farm animals is rare, but it can happen and farmers are advised to put their animals in a shelter over night.

Unlike a bear, a cougar will not break into an enclosed structure to get at its prey.

“When the animals haven't been night penned, that's when we get word of a cougar attack,” she said.

Pets should also be kept indoors overnight. In early January, a dog was attacked and killed by a cougar in Trail after it had been left out at night.

While very rare, attacks on humans do occur.

On Jan. 25 a 69-year-old man was attacked by a cougar in the Soo Valley between Whistler and Pemberton.

The man suffered major injuries to his hands and face, but survived the mauling.

If you encounter a cougar you should: