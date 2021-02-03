Sculptures at the Vernon Winter Carnival's Drive-Thru Ice Park were created TV star and chainsaw carving guru

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Head carver Ryan Cook, second from left, and his crew, consisting of Kevin Lewis, Doug Fir and Kyle Welfing, along with Vernon Winter Carnival Executive Director Vicki Proux, far left, and vice-chairperson Laurel Cornell, far right, are ready to wrap up the last sculpture to protect it from the warm days.

The ice sculptures on Polson Park are nearly complete, just in time for the Vernon Winter Carnival which starts Friday.

The Drive-Thru Ice Park is the signature event for the 61st annual carnival that has undergone some changes due to COVID restrictions.

Leading the ice-carving crew is a face some may know.

With his mop of blonde hair, fans may recognize Ryan Cook from the HGTV and Netflix USA series “Carver King.”

Cook got his start in carving playing the apprentice from the television series “Saw Dogs” and he quickly become one of the top carvers and most recognized names in the world of chainsaw carving.

Cook carves full time out of Vancouver and has competed all over the world.

He turned professional in the summer of 2013 at the Campbell River Carving Competition, where he took first place.

At the same competition in 2017, Cook again received first place along with the People’s Choice Award in the professional category.

Cook has placed in the top spots in many competitions around the world, including the Peoples Choice Award at Chetwynd World Championships in 2018.

Having completed the Vernon sculptures, Cook and his crew of carvers are now heading north where they will create more pieces of art in Ft. St. John.