Vernon-inspired RCMP Appreciation day marked for second year

A provincial day of recognition that was spawned in Vernon was celebrated Monday for just the second time.

The first RCMP Appreciation Day was marked on Feb. 1, 2020.

It was an idea sparked by Vernon residents Martin Von Holst, Guy Bailey and Andy Wylie to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the national police force.

The initiative won support from local federal and provincial politicians and was sworn into effect by Lieut. Gov. Janet Austin.

"One year since this amazing day and 100th anniversary of the RCMP, and now we celebrate the 101st anniversary," Bailey said Monday.

"We salute the men and women of the RCMP not only in Vernon and B.C., but across our nation. Thank you for your sacrifices to keep us safe."

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn said: "We are humbled and honoured" upon the first RCMP Appreciation Day.

There were no public events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.