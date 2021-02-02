Vernon's Fulton Secondary vandalized over the weekend, graffiti now removed

Vandals were busy over the weekend, spray painting obscenities on a Vernon school.

Someone spray painted Clarence Fulton Secondary School, the washroom building, as well as playground equipment in Graham Park.

By Tuesday morning, MTS Pressure Washing and Graffiti Removal had been called in and the offensive graffiti had been washed away.

The graffiti consisted of pentagrams, and even threatening comments such as 'Fear us, Fulton' and 'Judgment Day is upon us' as well as the word 'Mayham' – which was spelled incorrectly.

Principal Mike Edgar said removing the “vulgar” graffiti as quickly as possible was a priority.

“We want people to respect the building. That is a lesson we teach at school, and we don't need vulgar or inappropriate messages,” said Edgar, adding city crews will also be at the school doing some painting.

The graffiti was discovered Monday morning, and RCMP have been notified.

“It's not a problem that happens regularly,” said Edgar.