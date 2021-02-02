Notorious Vernon resident found dead in apartment on Alexis Park Drive

Photo: Facebook

A notorious Vernon resident has died.

Neighbours of Richard Slobodian say he was found dead in his Alexis Park Drive apartment over the weekend.

Slobodian, 58, who was frequently seen downtown with a leashed cat on his shoulder, was the subject of numerous police complaints and had a lengthy court history dating back to 2014.

He had been deemed a danger to commit a sexual offence against a minor and was under conditions he not be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be present, until those conditions were lifted in September, prompting a protest outside the Vernon courthouse.

Vernon RCMP confirm they responded to a sudden death on Alexis Park Drive on Sunday, about 6:20 p.m.

"No criminality is suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when, and by what means the person came to their unexpected death," Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski said in an email.

The Coroners Service also confirmed it was notified of a death on Jan. 31 at that location.

In June of 2020, worried neighbours banded together to express their fears about Slobodian breaching probation after he was arrested at the Coldstream skate park.

He was under a peace bond that had been broken as many as 18 times.

"I fear some child will be injured for life ... our children are at risk, our community is at risk," said one neighbour.

In September, a crowd rallied outside the courthouse after Slobodian's conditions were lifted.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the neighbours in his complex said: "Any death is unfortunate ... but at least this does bring a sense of safety. This community will finally have some peace."

The neighbours alleged frequent drug activity at the home and in the alley behind the complex. Police were also often seen at the complex.

It is believed Slobodian died of a heart attack.