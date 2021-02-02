Semi crash near Enderby cleared, closed Hwy 97A for most of day

Photo: RCMP A big rig has lost its load north of Enderby on Highway 97A.

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.

DriveBC advises the crash scene on Highway 97A was cleared as of 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The closure of Highway 97A at the scene of a semi crash near Enderby is expected to last into the evening.

North Okanagan RCMP say the three-vehicle collision involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup about 9:05 a.m., near Springbend Road.

"Investigators have determined that a northbound semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber failed to negotiate a curve in the road and overturned, colliding with a southbound commercial vehicle and pickup truck," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The driver of the overturned semi was taken by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

Police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers remain on scene, conducting an investigation into the collision.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

An accident has closed Highway 97A in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six kilometres north of Enderby.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the accident.

About 9:15 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber, which spilled onto the highway.

Highway 97A will remain closed between the Highway 97A-97B junction and Grindrod until further notice as crews work to clear the highway.

A detour is available via Enderby-Grindrod Road or Highway 97B.

Motorists are being asked to watch for traffic control crews.