Vernon  

Accident near Enderby closes highway in both directions, detour is available

Crash closes Hwy 97A

An accident has closed Highway 97A in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident at Springbend Road, six km north of Enderby.

RCMP are currently at the scene of the accident.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling a large load of lumber, which spilled onto the highway.

Highway 97A will remain closed between the junction of Highway 97A and 97B and Grindrod, until further notice as crews work to clear the highway.

A detour via Enderby-Grindrod Road or Highway 97 B.

Motorists are being asked to watch for traffic control crews.

