NDP's Sandhu spent less than one sixth that of BC Liberals' Foster in provincial election

Photo: Jon Manchester

New Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu spent less than one sixth that of BC Liberal Eric Foster in October's provincial election.

Sandhu's election victory was a relative bargain, costing $5,217 to unseat three-time MLA Foster, who spent $33,601 trying to get re-elected.

Provincial financing reports released by Elections BC show Sandhu received no political contributions, but did finance her campaign with a $6,993 transfer from the provincial NDP.

Foster's campaign received $8,175 in contributions from individuals and $39,886 from his party.



Third-place candidate Keli Westgate of the BC Greens received $100 in individual contributions and $8,953 from the provincial party.

Her expenses totalled $9,625.

Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservatives spent $3,604.

He received $2,104 in political contributions and $356 was transferred from his party.

The local race was one of the closest in B.C. and was not decided for several days. In the end, Sandhu beat Foster by just 424 votes.