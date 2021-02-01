Vernon's Polson Park to close for Winter Carnival sculpture drive-thru

Photo: Wayne Emde

The City of Vernon reminds residents that Polson Park will be closed to the public for the duration of Vernon Winter Carnival.

That is to allow the carnival drive-thru ice park to take place.

Carnival runs Feb. 5-14, virtually and across the city.

The park will be closed to the public between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. The restricted park access is necessary to comply with COVID-19 safety plans for the carnival event.

Pedestrians and cyclists will have access to the boardwalk until 9 a.m. each day. However, after 9 a.m., all cyclists and pedestrians will need to travel around the park by using the sidewalk along Highway 6 and along Kalamalka Lake Road.

Carload passes for the drive-thru event are $10 each and can be purchased online or at the Vernon Winter Carnival office.