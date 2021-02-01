Vernon's Polson Park to close for Winter Carnival sculpture drive-thru

The City of Vernon reminds residents that Polson Park will be closed to the public for the duration of Vernon Winter Carnival.
That is to allow the carnival drive-thru ice park to take place.
Carnival runs Feb. 5-14, virtually and across the city.
The park will be closed to the public between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. The restricted park access is necessary to comply with COVID-19 safety plans for the carnival event.
Pedestrians and cyclists will have access to the boardwalk until 9 a.m. each day. However, after 9 a.m., all cyclists and pedestrians will need to travel around the park by using the sidewalk along Highway 6 and along Kalamalka Lake Road.
Carload passes for the drive-thru event are $10 each and can be purchased online or at the Vernon Winter Carnival office.