Vernon RCMP officer tells how the smell of berries can trigger horrific memories

A Vernon police officer has shared his story of struggling with horrific crime and accident scenes as a way to reduce the stigma around mental health.

The National Police Federation posted a video interview with Const. Chad Gravelle in which he talks about his journey back from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Chad finally sought treatment and is now back at work, determined to help others speak up and get the support they need," the federation said.

"Chad’s story of struggling with a mental health issue untreated for years is all too common. Most RCMP members and other police officers will experience similar issues and injuries over the course of their careers as a result of the traumatic situations they face in their work."

Gravelle, a 15-year member of the force, says: "You got to work every day, and you don't know what's going to happen.

"Still, to this day, I can' t believe what (was) happening in front of (my) eyes.

"I thought I was one of these big tough guys who could do anything ... clearly not."

According to the police federation, 50% of RCMP officers experience symptoms of mental illness, compared to 10% among the rest of the population.

"I wish I would have addressed this years before," says Gravelle.

"I've seen too many horrific things, things nobody should ever see.

"You can't help but get triggered," he added, recalling how the smell of berries reminds him of a two fatal collision in which vehicles rolled over into farm fields full of raspberry and strawberry bushes.

Or how changing the oil in his truck reminds him of other crash scenes.

"To keep that bottled up inside is poison," he says.