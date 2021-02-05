Worship essential, but not a 'service' like a grocery store, says Sunday school teacher

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon church-goer says while he considers worship essential, he backs the province's ban on in-person church services during the pandemic.

In response to the recent objection by Coun. Scott Anderson and subsequent letter from council to Health Minister Adrian Dix advocating for a return of services, in which Mayor Victor Cumming noted his opposition, Don McNair voiced his support for a continued ban.

"Yes, worship to me is 'essential,' but it is not a 'service,' like a bar, restaurant, or grocery store.

"I don't go to church to get 'served.' I go to assert that I am a servant of God, with all the joys and burdens that entails.

"During a pandemic, we are called to do that elsewhere and by other means, rather than in ways that, as much as I love and need them, will seriously endanger the health of others."

Cumming noting his opposition to the vote at council sparked heated debate at City Hall, along with a change in policy on future correspondence on behalf of council. Future letters will simply say "carried" and not list those members opposed to a motion.

McNair said he can understand the outlook of councillors Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund, and Anderson, who all voted in favour of lifting the ban.

"It does seem peculiar in our current emergency to deem it legal for people to go to places to eat, drink, and buy things, but not to gather in places of worship. As a Sunday school teacher, I've long tried to get kids to take the nourishment of the spirit at least as seriously as their other appetites.



"These comparisons come apart, however, when we confront the duty of people of every faith that I know of to deeply love one's neighbours, every bit as much as we love ourselves, or even more so. During a pandemic, an excellent way to do that is to stay well away from others, despite the emotional and spiritual pain that causes."



Calling it a paradox, McNair said he's worried his church "will suffer great harm from our observance of social distancing rules" and that "many people, especially young ones, will get the message that church is not essential to our lives."



"Nevertheless, when I consider the harm that could result from us gathering for worship – the loss of congregants to the virus, for sure, but also the example we would set of meeting our personal needs, rather than those of others – I am convinced that we are doing the right thing."