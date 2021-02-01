OKIB chief says final piece of Okanagan Rail Trail access in feds' court

Photo: Google Maps

The chief of the Okanagan Indian Band says the ball is in the federal government's court when it comes to resolving access to the final stretch of Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna and Lake Country.

While the section of trail along Ellison Lake remains behind closed gates, Chief Byron Louis says he's still waiting for the transfer of land involving the band, CN Rail and Ottawa.

"We're still waiting for transfer of that land back to reserve status," Louis said Monday.

"We were told it would be fast-tracked."

Louis says the parcel was made part of another settlement in 2000 involving 2,100 acres.

"We were given guarantees it was part of the settlement ... 21 years has gone by, and nothing.

"It has cost us well over $100,000 in legal fees in that time.

"If that's an example of negotiating in good faith, can you imagine if things go bad?" he asked.

The Duck (Ellison) Lake strip remains "in limbo," said the chief.

"We're trying to get them to recognize it ... but it just goes on and on and on. I don't think have any intention of resolving this."

Louis said the band hasn't said yes or no to anything... "we're just waiting."

"The ball has always been in their court. Meanwhile, it goes on, and we lose all kinds of economic opportunity."