Turning 100 this week, Okanagan Rail Trail donor aims to walk the line once more

Photo: Contributed

Five years ago, Rosalie Worbets donated her age in metres towards the Okanagan Rail Trail campaign.

Now, about to turn 100, Worbets is hoping to see the trail again this summer.

The Vernon senior challenged others to contribute to what has become one of the North Okanagan's most popular destinations.

"In front of a TV crew, Rosalie stood at the rail trestle in Oyama and said 'Let's get going. It's time to build,'" says Barry Worbets.

"She called the (rail trail) a 'health and wellness trail.' She wanted it built and to be able to walk it."

Rosalie joined her great grandchildren on a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion a couple of years ago.

"I’m so glad I could help in a small way," says Rosalie, who hopes to repeat the visit as a centenarian.

"People like Rosalie were the ones who made it happen with their support," says Laurie Postill with the Okanagan Rail Trail Initiative.

Rosalie turns 100 on Friday.