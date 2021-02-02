North Westside Fire Department's two senior officers both vacationing in Mexico

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan assures residents of the North Westside that fire protection continues as usual.

This despite the North Westside Volunteer Fire Department's two senior officers being out of the country.

RDCO spokesperson Bruce Smith confirms acting deputy fire chiefs Graeme Headley and Sean Barnes are on vacation in Mexico.

The regional district's policy on travel during the COVID-19 pandemic is that "employees are encouraged not to travel out of the country for either business or non-essential travel," Smith said Monday.

"If they do, they are to self-isolate and quarantine for the mandated 14 days upon their return to Canada."

Their vacations at a time when even the prime minister is urging Canadian to cancel international travel are raising eyebrows with some.

But, Smith said, because the two are paid-on-call volunteers and not full-time staff, the district does not have the requirement to approve time off. "They don't have the traditional vacation eligibility of staff," he said, "but they will have to follow the quarantine requirements before returning to active duty."

Smith said the department has a total of 29 members, and with Headley and Barnes away, there are still four officers and 23 firefighters in service.

"The department is fully operational and functioning as it would normally," he said.

In their absence, the department has a "trained and certified captain with six years experience" in charge. Smith said he is the department's training officer, and has trained all its other members.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the department continues to operate normally and is ready to respond when any calls come in.

"When people call 911 for help, we want to reassure them they will get it."

The department serves the area from Fintry and La Casa in the south, to Westshore Estates and Valley of the Sun in the north.

The department has been without a chief since tensions last summer saw the suspension of its former chief and lieutenant. Several volunteers also walked out at that time, but have been replaced.